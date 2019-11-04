NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$51.97 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is presently -102.19%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

