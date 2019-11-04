Newton Coin Project (NCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $109,109.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,794,909,258 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

