NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 433,814 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,384. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $239.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.