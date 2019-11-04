NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director David V. Goeddel Acquires 11,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director David V. Goeddel purchased 11,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00.

NYSE:NGM opened at $13.42 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,109,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

