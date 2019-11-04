Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $89.86. 8,012,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

