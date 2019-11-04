NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 4,059,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

