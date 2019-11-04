No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $62,402.00 and approximately $170,223.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 23% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00220113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.01370993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

