Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Noble’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NE. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NE opened at $1.33 on Monday. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Noble by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 343,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Noble by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Noble by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noble by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 713,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Noble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

