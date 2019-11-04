Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $210,558.00 and $92.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00220206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.01379547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00123444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,185,489 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.