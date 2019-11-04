Norbord (TSE:OSB) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Norbord (TSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.20.

OSB opened at C$37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.62. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$26.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.96.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

