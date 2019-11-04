Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.33.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $162.51. 304,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $660,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,679 shares of company stock worth $8,066,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.