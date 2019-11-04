North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.20. 4,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

