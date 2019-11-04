Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 271,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.89. 4,386,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

