Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.35. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,138. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $231.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

