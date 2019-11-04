Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.28. 14,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average is $198.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

