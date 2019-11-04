Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,211 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,453. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

