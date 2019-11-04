Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 6,388,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,096. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

