Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $864,082.00 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00037931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00065895 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.61 or 0.98545559 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000547 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

