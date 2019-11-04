Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion.

NVO opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $57.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

