Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 580,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after purchasing an additional 321,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

