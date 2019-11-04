NPCoin Trading Up 19.3% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $124.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 136.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

