Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

