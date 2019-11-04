Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,062,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,740,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,592,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,587 shares of company stock worth $11,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $15.96 on Monday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

