Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $58.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.85. 77,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,907. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.