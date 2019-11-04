Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $892,874.00 and $10.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01391849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

