NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUVA. ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $71.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

