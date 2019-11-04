NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,671,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

