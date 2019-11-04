Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) were up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 165,533 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 186,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. Raymond James downgraded Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.