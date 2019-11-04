ODEM Trading Up 36.9% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $300,340.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,360,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

