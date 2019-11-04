OLD Republic International Corp Boosts Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $54,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 283,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

