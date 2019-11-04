OLD Republic International Corp Buys 180,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 166.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

