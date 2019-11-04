OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $37,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 7,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,333. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

