OLD Republic International Corp Has $95.18 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $120.35. 1,910,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

