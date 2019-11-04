Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

