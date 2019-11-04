Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 19.4% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price traded up 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.85, 247,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 396% from the average session volume of 49,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5618572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.