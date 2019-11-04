Ondori (RSTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.