ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

