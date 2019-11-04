Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $9.85 on Monday. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

