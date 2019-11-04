Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

