Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, YoBit and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $15,728.00 and $270.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00220802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01380131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.