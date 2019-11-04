Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 890 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.93 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

