Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.84.

Shares of BIDU opened at $104.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $206.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

