Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

PG opened at $123.87 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,652,836 shares of company stock valued at $202,826,003. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.