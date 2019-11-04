Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 28,996 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roku by 208.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roku by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.98.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,831.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total value of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,419 shares of company stock worth $21,167,326. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.