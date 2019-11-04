Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,180 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,912. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.