Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 25,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 265,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 137,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

