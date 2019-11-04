Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,417,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $109.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

