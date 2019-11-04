Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,894 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 82.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $19,389,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

