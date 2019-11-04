Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.58

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.58 and traded as high as $27.94. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.37). Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,150 shares in the company, valued at $563,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

