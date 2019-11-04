Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives $6.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 647,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orion Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Orion Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Group by 289.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

